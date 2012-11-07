FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPS to defend TNT takeover Nov. 12 says EU Commission
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2012 / 3:30 PM / in 5 years

UPS to defend TNT takeover Nov. 12 says EU Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service will seek to convince sceptical EU regulators about its proposed 5.2 billion euros ($6.7 billion) takeover of TNT Express at a closed-door hearing on November 12.

The European Commission last month warned the world’s No. 1 package delivery firm about the combined companys’ high market share and would be seeking concessions before it would approve the deal.

Analysts said the merged entity would control a quarter of the market, ahead of Deutsche Post unit DHL’s 19 percent.

The EU authority detailed potential problems in a 360-page confidential statement of objections or charge sheet, focusing on the intra-European express delivery market, according to sources.

UPS is likely to offer concessions after the hearing towards the end of November. The TNT deal is the biggest in the U.S.-based company’s 105-year history. FedEx also competes with UPS.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.