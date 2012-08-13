FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulator pauses UPS-TNT merger probe
August 13, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

EU regulator pauses UPS-TNT merger probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission temporarily stopped its investigation into United Parcel Service’s 5.2 billion euro ($6.4 billion) bid for Dutch rival TNT Express, a Commission official said on Monday.

“Once the Commission has all the necessary information, it will reset the clock,” the official said. The pause could push back a Nov. 28 deadline set by the Commission to clear the deal.

The EU competition regulator opened a preliminary probe into the proposed acquisition in June because it said the deal would narrow an already small international parcel delivery sector.

