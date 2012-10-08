FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPS target TNT Express appoints new interim CFO
October 8, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

UPS target TNT Express appoints new interim CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Dutch delivery group TNT Express said on Monday it has appointed a new interim chief financial officer (CFO) after the company, which U.S. rival UPS wants to buy, saw its chief executive (CEO) leave last month.

Jeroen Seyger, who has worked at TNT Express since 2003, has taken over the CFO responsibilities from Bernard Bot, who became the interim CEO last month after being CFO.

TNT Express said last month it expected the acquisition by UPS to be completed early next year.

