FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TNT Express sells Chinese domestic road business to CITIC PE
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 7:20 AM / in 5 years

TNT Express sells Chinese domestic road business to CITIC PE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 28 (Reuters) - Dutch express delivery company TNT Express said on Thursday it has sold Hoau, its Chinese domestic road business, to private equity funds managed by CITIC Private Equity.

TNT Express, which had announced it would sell operations in China and Brazil as part of its restructuring, did not give a price for the deal but said it expected settlement of part of the purchase price to be cleared next year.

Hoau is one of China’s leading domestic road distribution service providers and a leader in the domestic delivery business. It has an extensive domestic road distribution network with about 1,500 depots, covering more than 600 cities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.