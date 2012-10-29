FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TNT EXPRESS posts lower Q3 profit, expects UPS takeover approval
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 7:25 AM / 5 years ago

TNT EXPRESS posts lower Q3 profit, expects UPS takeover approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 29 (Reuters) - TNT Express, the Dutch mail delivery group being bought by UPS, reported operating profit in line with expectations in the third quarter and said Monday it expects EU Commission approval for the acquisition.

TNT Express said operating profit fell 12 percent to 38 million euros ($49.1 million) on sales of 1.8 billion euros.

Forecasts were in a range of 30 million to 91 million euros, with an average 62 million euros in a Reuters poll of six analysts. They had forecast revenue of 1.783 billion euros.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.