TNT Express Q4 op profit beats thanks to pickup in Europe, Americas
February 18, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

TNT Express Q4 op profit beats thanks to pickup in Europe, Americas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Dutch logistics company TNT Express beat forecasts for fourth-quarter operating income on Tuesday thanks to a better performance in Europe and the Americas, and stuck to its targets for 2015.

TNT Express turned in a fourth-quarter profit from continuing operations of 88 million euros ($120.6 million), from an operating loss of 52 million euros a year ago, while revenue fell 4.6 percent to 1.704 billion euros.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected operating income of 60.4 million euros on revenue of 1.737 billion euros.

TNT Express was forced to come up with a standalone strategy last year after the European Commission, Europe’s market regulator, blocked UPS’s 5.2 billion euro takeover offer because of competition concerns.

