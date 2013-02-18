FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TNT Express not a break-up target - CEO
February 18, 2013 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-TNT Express not a break-up target - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 18 (Reuters) - TNT Express NV : * CEO says does not see itself as a break up target * CEO says plans for divestment of Brazil is fully supported by supervisory

board * CFO says dividend payout is sustainable * CFO says investors should not expect any extraordinary payouts * CEO says strategy update will include cost improvement measures * CEO: looking at all areas of spending including overheads, jobs, looking for

significant cost reductions * CEO - looking at fleet including 747s to see what can do to reduce capacity

