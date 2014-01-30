BRIEF-TNT Express terminates discussions with potential bidder for Brazil unit

AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - TNT Express NV : * Decides to retain its domestic Brazil business * Has terminated discussions with potential bidders for its domestic operations in Brazil (TNT mercurio). * Turnaround measures have led Brazil unit to generate new revenues and sharply reduced losses. * Domestic Brazil will be managed as a separate business unit within co * In 4Q13, performance continued to improve in line with the 3Q13 year-to-date trend. * Says domestic Brazil will no longer be reported as a discontinued operation