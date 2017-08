LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A UK court has shot down an appeal brought by some of Britain's largest tobacco companies fighting the government's new plain packaging rules, ITV reported on Wednesday.

British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco said in May they planned to appeal a high court decision giving the green light to the new packaging rules, which went into effect that month. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London, editing by Louise Heavens)