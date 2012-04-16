FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lorillard says pays $1.1 bln under tobacco settlement
April 16, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

Lorillard says pays $1.1 bln under tobacco settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Lorillard, Inc. paid $1.1 billion to U.S. states under the 1998 tobacco settlement agreement, a spokesman said on Monday.

The cigarette-maker, the third company in a row announcing its yearly payout on Monday, is disputing $98 mln of that amount, which it has put into escrow, Spokesman Bob Bannon said by telephone.

Tobacco companies in 1998 agreed to pay the states more than $200 billion to help cover the health bills of ailing smokers. The payments are due in mid-April each year.

Under the same agreement, Altria’s Philip Morris paid $3.5 billion but is disputing $206 million of that sum. Reynolds American Inc said it paid $1.9 billion but is disputing $469 million.

