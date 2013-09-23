FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arbitration panel conclusions positive for tobacco bonds-Moody's
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2013 / 6:21 PM / 4 years ago

Arbitration panel conclusions positive for tobacco bonds-Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Monday that recent arbitration conclusions on a 1998 tobacco settlement dispute are credit positive for some tobacco bonds.

Earlier in September a panel ruled in favor of nine states out of 15 which, according to U.S. cigarette makers, had failed to diligently collect escrow payments, a failure that was entitling them to lower payments. The ruling applies only to payments made in 2003. Payments made in 2004 through 2012 are still in dispute.

“The panel concluded that diligent enforcement occurred in four states that sponsored securitizations Moody’s rates: Iowa, New York, Ohio and Washington,” said Moody’s Vice President and Senior Credit Officer Irina Faynzilberg.

“The arbitration panel’s decisions may indicate that panels convened in the future to examine diligent enforcement of the statutes for subsequent years will reach similar conclusions,” said Faynzilberg.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.