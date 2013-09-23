Arbitration panel conclusions positive for tobacco bonds-Moody's

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Monday that recent arbitration conclusions on a 1998 tobacco settlement dispute are credit positive for some tobacco bonds.

Earlier in September a panel ruled in favor of nine states out of 15 which, according to U.S. cigarette makers, had failed to diligently collect escrow payments, a failure that was entitling them to lower payments. The ruling applies only to payments made in 2003. Payments made in 2004 through 2012 are still in dispute.

“The panel concluded that diligent enforcement occurred in four states that sponsored securitizations Moody’s rates: Iowa, New York, Ohio and Washington,” said Moody’s Vice President and Senior Credit Officer Irina Faynzilberg.

“The arbitration panel’s decisions may indicate that panels convened in the future to examine diligent enforcement of the statutes for subsequent years will reach similar conclusions,” said Faynzilberg.