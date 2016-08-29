UPDATE 1-Tobii CEO says new order a step in eye-tracking inroads in gaming

STOCKHOLM, Aug 29 (Reuters) -

** Swedish eye-tracking firm Tobii wins its second volume order within computer gaming, seen as a target segment for the firm's Tech unit, which is still loss-making

** First volume order in the gaming segment was from MSI, announced on June 1 this year

** Acer orders eye-tracking platforms of the IS4 model, to be integrated in coming gaming products, Tobii says in a statement

** Tobii CEO Henrik Eskilsson says "we expect them to place orders continuosly as they sell, as long as the products last"

** CEO says "this is another clear step ahead towards our long-term target to build a market for eye-tracking within computer gaming"

** CEO says "we're going from having one integration customer in gaming for one product, to having several integration customers with several products"

** Monday's order estimated to be worth 7-15 mln SEK ($0.83-1.77 mln) over a 12-month period starting in Q3

** Tobii is currently investing heavily in Tobii Tech, which is at heart of co's push into gaming market but still in an early phase of commercial development

** Tobii Tech had sales of 34 mln SEK in the first half of 2016

** Tobii shares up 6.4 pct at 1003 GMT