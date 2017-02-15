FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
UPDATE 1-Tobii Q4 operating loss widens as investments in tech unit weigh
February 15, 2017 / 7:58 AM / 6 months ago

UPDATE 1-Tobii Q4 operating loss widens as investments in tech unit weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Swedish eye-tracking firm Tobii posted on Wednesday a higher operating loss for the fourth quarter and said investments in its tech unit had a negative impact on profit.

* Says Q4 operating loss 10 mln SEK ($1.1 mln) vs loss of 3 mln SEK a year ago

* Says Q4 gross margin 71 pct vs 76 pct a year ago

* Says Q4 sales rose to 306 mln SEK (287)

* Tobii is investing heavily in Tobii Tech, which is at heart of Co's push into gaming market, but still in an early phase of commercial development

* Q4: Division Dynavox made a positive contribution of SEK 41 mln, Tobii Pro of 12 mln SEK, while investments in Tobii Tech had a negative impact of 64 mln SEK (-59) on group earnings

* CEO Henrik Eskilsson says: "We are well poised to assume a strong position as a leading supplier of eye-tracking technology in several new areas that, long-term, may become very large."

* Dell, Acer and MSI have already released computers that integrate Tobii's eye-tracking sensors, and some 40 games with support for Tobii's technology have been launched

* Tobii's system uses invisible infra-red light to illuminate the eyes. Camera sensors capture the reflection off the retina and cornea to gauge where the eye is, and where it is looking Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9271 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

