Japan's TOCOM to seek capital, business tie-up with CME-report

TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Commodity Exchange plans to seek a capital and business alliance with the world’s biggest futures exchange, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Asahi newspaper said on Wednesday.

TOCOM President and CEO Tadashi Ezaki will visit the United States on Saturday and ask the CME to take up to a 20 percent in the Japanese exchange, the Asahi said, citing unidentified sources.

The newspaper said the CME would agree to negotiate in a positive manner.

A tie-up would pave the way for the CME to list its products on TOCOM, facilitating trading for Japanese investors, it said.

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange is operated by CME Group Inc .