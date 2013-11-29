FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Japan OTC market in energy products to start trade end-March
November 29, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

New Japan OTC market in energy products to start trade end-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) and Singapore-based energy broker Ginga Petroleum said they would set up a new over-the-counter market for energy products in Japan to start trading by the end of next March.

The two companies have established a joint venture, Ginga Energy Japan, to create a platform for OTC trading. The venture is 60 percent owned by Ginga’s Japanese subsidiary and 40 percent by TOCOM.

The new platform will initially offer swap contracts for oil products such as gasoline and kerosene in which TOCOM lists futures contracts.

“Our futures market and the OTC market play complementary roles. Helping to create an active OTC market will help enhance our futures trading,” TOCOM President Tadashi Ezaki told a news conference on Friday. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jane Baird)

