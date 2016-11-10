FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tokyo Commodity Exchange halts night trading early
November 10, 2016 / 12:46 AM / 10 months ago

Tokyo Commodity Exchange halts night trading early

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) said it halted night trading over two hours earlier than usual after orders surged and almost reached maximum processing capacity following Donald Trump's surprise win in the U.S. presidential election.

The bourse ended night trading at 3:15 a.m. on Thursday (1815 GMT on Wednesday), earlier than the usual 5:30 a.m., a spokesman said.

The move affected all products apart from rubber, which closes earlier, he added. TOCOM started day trading sessions as usual on Thursday.

Republican Trump scored a shock victory in this week's U.S. presidential election, marking a crushing end to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's push for the White House.

The spokesman said the halt came although TOCOM introduced a new trading system developed by Osaka Exchange Inc in late September that doubled its order processing capacity. He declined to say what the current capacity is.

"Because of the U.S. presidential election, the number of orders almost reached the limit," he said. "If trading had continued, it could have led to a sudden system down, so we halted just before it reached the limit."

He added that TOCOM would consider raising capacity so such incidents do not happen again. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
