Tocumen's 2036 bond will not settle
May 11, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Tocumen's 2036 bond will not settle

Paul Kilby

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 11 (IFR) - Some US$625m of 5.375% 2036 bonds issued by Panama’s Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen will not settle on Wednesday, sole lead Citigroup told investors earlier this week.

Citigroup on Tuesday sent investors an email, seen by IFR, that said Tocumen was “evaluating appropriate next steps and will communicate its plans shortly”.

The email gave no explanation of why the deal had effectively been canceled.

But local press has reported that Waked International SA (WISA), one of the duty-free concessionaires at the airport, has been accused of money laundering.

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control accused members of the Waked family last week of being tied to a network laundering drugs money.

The Tocumen deal priced last week at par to yield 5.375% through Citigroup, which declined to comment. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
