UPDATE 1-Tocumen's 2036 bond will not settle

(Adds local press details)

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, May 11 (IFR) - Around US$625m of 5.375% 2036 bonds issued by Panama’s Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen will not settle on Wednesday, sole lead Citigroup told investors earlier this week.

Citigroup on Tuesday sent investors an email, seen by IFR, that said Tocumen was “evaluating appropriate next steps and will communicate its plans shortly”.

The email gave no explanation of why the deal had effectively been canceled.

But local press reported that Waked International SA (WISA), one of the duty-free concessionaires at the airport, has been accused of money laundering.

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control accused members of the Waked family last week of being tied to a network laundering drugs money.

The Tocumen deal found more than ample demand last week despite the fact that Brazil’s Odebrecht - whose former CEO was imprisoned this year on corruption charges - is involved in the construction of one of the airport’s runway.

Leads Citigroup squeezed pricing about 3/8 of a point before landing the US$625m 20-year bond with a 15.9-year average life at a yield of 5.375%.

The borrower is hoping to relaunch the deal with a US$400m-US$500m size as soon as this week, according to a local press report. Citigroup declined to comment. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie and Shankar Ramakrishnan)