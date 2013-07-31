FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Case against leather firm's Colosseum sponsorship rejected
July 31, 2013 / 5:17 PM / in 4 years

Case against leather firm's Colosseum sponsorship rejected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - The restoration and sponsorship of Rome’s iconic Colosseum by luxury shoemaker Tod’s overcame a legal hurdle on Wednesday after a court rejected an appeal by a consumer group.

The leather goods maker chaired by prominent Italian businessman Diego Della Valle has pledged 25 million euros ($33 million) to restore the 2,000 year-old arena.

An Italian public court dismissed the case by consumer group Codacons which said the 20-year sponsorship deal was not assigned fairly and did not pay enough attention to the site’s cultural importance, a court statement showed.

The restoration project will open up around 25 percent more of the Colosseum to the millions of visitors who come annually to see the site of gladiator fights.

Other companies have ploughed money into renovating some of the country’s thousands of ancient landmarks as recession-hit public budgets struggle to cover the costs. Diesel jeans founder Renzo Rosso is paying to restore Venice’s Rialto bridge in return for using it as advertising space.

$1 = 0.7547 euros Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni and Elaine Hardcastle

