Tod's 9-mth EBITDA flat at 199.5 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 13, 2013 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian luxury shoemaker Tod’s said on Wednesday its revenue and sales for the first nine months of the year were flat as its biggest market continued to suffer from recession.

Revenue for the period was 752.6 million euros ($1.01 billion), up 0.4 percent from the year before.

The company’s recession-hit main market, Italy, where it made around 35 percent of turnover, continued to drag. Italian sales dropped 18.5 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2013, to 260.8 million euros. ($1 = 0.7460 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
