April 20, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Italy's Della Valle family willing to raise RCS stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANT‘ELPIDIO A MARE, Italy, April 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s Della Valle family is not interested in selling the shares it owns in RCS MediaGroup, the publisher of leading daily Corriere della Sera, but is willing to increase its stake, Diego della Valle said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month Cairo Communication launched a share swap offer for RCS to create a leading multimedia and publishing house.

“My family is a buyer and not a seller of RCS shares,” Della Valle told journalists on the sidelines of shareholder meeting of shoemaker Tod‘s, of which he is chairman.

Della Valle, who owns a 7.3 stake in RCS, said he did not consider the offer made by Cairo as hostile.

“We are ready to grow for all that (RCS) needs if there is a shared project for the group,” he said. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti, writing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
