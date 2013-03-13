FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Tod's raises dividend on international growth
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 13, 2013 / 7:06 PM / in 5 years

RPT-Tod's raises dividend on international growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with different USN)

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods maker Tod’s SpA raised its dividend to 2.70 euros per share after 2012 net profit rose 7.8 percent to 145.5 million euros, driven by growing sales of its leather bags and shoes in Asia and the United States.

An average of analysts polled by Reuters I/B/E/S/ had forecast net profit of 148 million euros ($193 million) in 2012, and a dividend of 2.75 euros per share.

The owner of the Hogan, Fay and Roger Vivier brands said it expected this year to confirm the growth trend seen in 2012 as it expands abroad to offset a weaker Italian market.

Tod’s paid a dividend of 2.5 euros per share on 2011 results. ($1 = 0.7680 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Jennifer Clark)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.