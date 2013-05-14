FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tod's Q1 earnings fall, CEO sees growth abroad
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 14, 2013 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

Tod's Q1 earnings fall, CEO sees growth abroad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Italian luxury shoemaker Tod’s SpA said core earnings fell 4.6 percent in the first quarter as strong growth in international sales failed to offset the effects of a prolonged recession in its domestic market.

Tod’s said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 63.6 million euros ($82.5 million).

The owner of the Hogan, Fay and Roger Vivier brands, which sells around 40 percent of its products in Italy, said sales rose strongly in China and the Americas, giving it confidence that overall sales and profits will grow in 2013.

“Significant attention has been given to the Americas and Chinese markets, where our brands are demonstrating to have strong potentials,” said chairman and chief executive Diego della Valle.

Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.