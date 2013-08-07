FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tod's H1 net profit rises 1.8 pct boosted by Americas, Asia
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 7, 2013 / 3:52 PM / in 4 years

Tod's H1 net profit rises 1.8 pct boosted by Americas, Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Italian luxury shoemaker Tod’s said on Wednesday it sees further revenue and profit growth for the rest of the year after first-half net profit rose 1.8 percent to 75.7 million euros ($100.82 million), boosted by double-digit growth in the Americas and Asia.

The company’s recession-hit domestic market, where it makes around 40 percent of turnover, continued to drag. Italian sales dropped 19 percent year-on-year in the first six months of 2013. ($1 = 0.7508 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)

