Tod's says 2013 sales 979.2 mln euros, missing analyst estimates
January 29, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 4 years ago

Tod's says 2013 sales 979.2 mln euros, missing analyst estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Italian luxury leather group Tod’s said on Wednesday sales rose 1.7 percent at constant exchange rates to 979.2 million euros ($1.34 billion) in 2013, below estimates from analysts polled by Reuters.

A Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate drawn from analyst forecasts predicted full-year revenue of 985.26 million euros.

The group known for its 300- 400-euros leather loafers said sales were affected by currency fluctuations and rose 0.5 percent at current exchange rates.

Tod‘s, which makes 35-40 percent of its sales in Italy, said sales rose at double digit rates in China and the Americas, and revenue from its Roger Vivier brand climbed 52.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7329 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)

