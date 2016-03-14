FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tod's core profit rises 5 pct
March 14, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Tod's core profit rises 5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, March 14 (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods group Tod’s posted a 5 percent rise in core profit last year on higher sales as strength in the European and U.S. markets helped offset weakness in China.

Tod’s said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 202.6 million euros, broadly in line with a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 202 million euros ($224 million).

The EBITDA margin stood at 19.5 percent of sales, little changed from a year earlier, the company said.

Net profit came in at 93 million euros, below an average analyst forecast of 101 million euros. Tod’s proposed an unchanged dividend of 2 euros a share.

The group reported in January a 7 percent rise in 2015 revenues to 1.04 billion euros helped by foreign exchange moves. Sales rose 2 percent when stripping out the currency boost.

Sales in Europe rose 9 percent at constant currencies and also Italy, the group’s main market, performed well. Greater China however, which accounts for more than a fifth of group sales, saw a 12 percent decline. ($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)

