RPT-Tod's raises dividend on international growth

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods maker Tod’s SpA raised its dividend to 2.70 euros per share after 2012 net profit rose 7.8 percent to 145.5 million euros, driven by growing sales of its leather bags and shoes in Asia and the United States.

An average of analysts polled by Reuters I/B/E/S/ had forecast net profit of 148 million euros ($193 million) in 2012, and a dividend of 2.75 euros per share.

The owner of the Hogan, Fay and Roger Vivier brands said it expected this year to confirm the growth trend seen in 2012 as it expands abroad to offset a weaker Italian market.

Tod’s paid a dividend of 2.5 euros per share on 2011 results. ($1 = 0.7680 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Jennifer Clark)