Tod's to buy Roger Vivier brand for 415 mln euros
November 23, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

Tod's to buy Roger Vivier brand for 415 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Italian designer label Tod’s has agreed to buy the Roger Vivier trademark for 415 million euros ($440 million) to gain full control of the profitable shoe brand, it said in a statement.

Tod’s currently manufacturers and sells shoes of the Roger Vivier brand under a licence agreement due to expire in 2016.

The brand, famous for its buckle shoes and for inventing the stiletto heel, is owned by Gousson, a company controlled by the Della Valle family, including the two brothers who control Tod‘s.

Under the agreement, Gousson will reinvest 207.5 million euros in Tod’s through a reserved capital increase. The shares will be subscribed at 83.53 euros each.

$1 = 0.9422 euros Reporting by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
