January 12, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 7 months ago

Tod's business plan will not change after arrival of new shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The investment of Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi in Tod's will not change the luxury goods maker's industrial plan or its shareholding structure, the group Chairman and Chief Executive Diego Della Valle said on Thursday.

"Nothing will change," Della Valle told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Rome.

Bonomi picked up a 3 percent stake in Tod's through his Strategic Capital fund, to support long-term growth at the group, which is still trying to find an equilibrium between its core shoe business and higher-margin leather goods and clothing.

Della Valle said the share acquisition by Bonomi was positive for the shoemaker and that the entrepreneur "did well". (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Francesca Landini)

