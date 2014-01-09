FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tod's shares suspended after downgrade sends stock down 4.97 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 4 years ago

Tod's shares suspended after downgrade sends stock down 4.97 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian luxury shoemaker Tod’s were suspended from trading on Thursday after the stock fell 4.97 percent, a drop which a Milan-based trader attributed to a downgrade by investment bank Merrill Lynch .

“The stock was downgraded...by Merrill,” the trader said, adding this was the reason for the price fall.

Shares in the maker of 300-400 euro leather loafers returned to trading after regaining some lost ground, to be quoted 4.5 percent down at 109.50 euros ($150) at 0828 GMT.

Milan’s main index was broadly flat, but luxury stocks were among the losers. Leather group Salvatore Ferragamo dropped 2.8 percent in early trade and cashmere maker Brunello Cucinelli lost 3.2 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.