FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Turkey's Tofas to invest 268 mln euros in new Doblo
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 28, 2013 / 7:51 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Turkey's Tofas to invest 268 mln euros in new Doblo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Company corrects investment figure in headline and first paragraph)

ISTANBUL, May 28 (Reuters) - Turkish carmaker Tofas will invest 268 million euros ($347 million) between 2013 and 2015 in its new Doblo panel van project, on which production will start in the second half of 2014, the company said on Tuesday.

Tofas said it expected to export around 175,000 units of the light commercial vehicle to North America between 2014 and 2021. ($1 = 0.7729 euros) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.