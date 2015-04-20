FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Tofas mandates for 200 million euro financing to develop cars
April 20, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Tofas mandates for 200 million euro financing to develop cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 20 (Reuters) - Turkish automaker Tofas said on Monday it has signed a mandate letter with lenders HSBC and ING for 200 million euro ($215 million) of financing for the development of a new passenger car.

The carmaker, owned by Turkey’s Koc Holding and Fiat of Italy, said it is investing to produce new hatchbacks and station wagons, according to a filing with the stock exchange. The loan deal will be signed in June, it said. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

