Turkey's Tofas mandates for 200 million euro financing to develop cars

ISTANBUL, April 20 (Reuters) - Turkish automaker Tofas said on Monday it has signed a mandate letter with lenders HSBC and ING for 200 million euro ($215 million) of financing for the development of a new passenger car.

The carmaker, owned by Turkey’s Koc Holding and Fiat of Italy, said it is investing to produce new hatchbacks and station wagons, according to a filing with the stock exchange. The loan deal will be signed in June, it said. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Ece Toksabay)