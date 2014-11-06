UPDATE 1-Tofas to spend $1 billion to produce three new models of cars

(Adds quote, details, background)

ISTANBUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tofas, the automaker owned by Turkey’s Koc Holding and Italy’s Fiat , said on Thursday it would expand its investment programme and spend a total of $1 billion to produce three new models of cars, mainly for export.

The Turkey-based company had already announced last year that it would spend $520 million to build 580,000 units of a new sedan model. It said on Thursday that it would also build new hatchback and station wagon models - 700,000 units in total - bringing its overall investment to $1 billion.

The investment will begin this year and production will run from 2016 to 2023, Tofas said in a filing with the bourse.

“A significant portion of the total units are slated for export. Talks with the Fiat Group Automobiles on the details for the conditions of investment, sales and procurement are in the final stage,” it said in the statement.

Turkey has Europe’s fifth-biggest auto industry. Total production is expected to hit a record 1.25 million units this year, the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association said in July.

The country’s geographical position between Asia and Europe and relatively cheap labour costs have encouraged global carmakers to shift some of their production here.

Automotive sales account for 14 percent of Turkey's overall exports. The country exported 828,000 vehicles worth $21.5 billion last year, with European markets accounting for 70 percent of that total.