ISTANBUL, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Turkish car maker Tofas said on Monday its board of directors had approved its light commercial vehicle ‘mini cargo facelift’ project with FCA Italy under which it plans to invest $70 million.

It said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that the project will run between 2016 and 2021 with planned production of 260,000 vehicles, a considerable portion of which will be exported. (Writing by Daren Butler, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)