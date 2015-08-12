FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Tofas says reaches 200 mln euro long-term loan deal
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 12, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Tofas says reaches 200 mln euro long-term loan deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Turkish automotive manufacturer Tofas said on Wednesday it had signed a deal for a 200 million euro ($221.6 million) long-term loan for the financing of two new models.

The loan’s capital and interest payments will be made every six months until December 2022 and the total cost of financing including the insurance premium is approximately six months Euribor plus 2.4 percent, Tofas said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange said. ($1 = 0.9025 euros) (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.