ISTANBUL, May 8 (Reuters) - Turkish carmaker Tofas said on Tuesday that its first quarter net profit rose 18 percent to 96.9 million lira ($55.03 million), beating a Reuters poll forecast of 72.3 million lira.

Tofas first quarter net profit was at 82.3 million lira last year.

The company said sales fell 16.4 percent to 1.53 billion lira in the period compared to 1.83 billion lira in the same period of last year. ($1 = 1.7610 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)