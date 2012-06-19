REFILE-Tognum says asked for domination agreement

FRANKFURT, June 19 (Reuters) - Tognum on Tuesday said it has been asked to implement a domination, and profit and loss transfer agreement by Engine Holding GmbH, a joint venture company controlled by Daimler and Rolls-Royce PLC .

This marks the final step in the takeover of Tognum, a maker of diesel and gas turbine engines for tanks, armoured vehicles, generators, cranes, trains and ships.

Daimler and Rolls-Royce jointly bought Tognum in 2011 in a deal valuing the engine maker at 3.4 billion euros ($4.31 billion).