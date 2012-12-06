FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Togo growth seen up at 5.3 pct in 2013 -govt
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2012 / 3:30 PM / in 5 years

Togo growth seen up at 5.3 pct in 2013 -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOME, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Togo’s economy will grow at 5.3 percent in 2013, slightly up from the 5 percent estimated for this year, according to a government forecast published on Thursday.

The tiny, cotton and phosphate-producing West African nation is trying to push through economic reforms to expand its economy, which struggled during decades of single party rule but has seen signs of progress in recent years.

The statement said the government forecast 728.015 billion CFA francs ($1.45 billion) in spending in 2013, nearly 11 percent higher than this year.

The government said that a budget deficit of slightly under $24 million would be plugged by donor funding.

Inflation for 2013 is forecast at 2.9 percent, up from 2.6 percent this year, it added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.