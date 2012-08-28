FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek-owned tanker hijacked off Togo coast - army
August 28, 2012

Greek-owned tanker hijacked off Togo coast - army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOME, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Pirates hijacked a Greek-owned oil tanker with a crew of around 20 off the coast of Togo on Tuesday, the West African state’s armed forces said, the latest in a spate of attacks on shipping in the Gulf of Guinea.

Army head of staff Atcha Titikpina told a conference in the capital Lome that Togolese forces were trying to locate the tanker after they were informed of the attack in the early hours of Tuesday.

Reporting by Noel Kokou Tadegnon; writing by Mark John, editing by Tim Pearce

