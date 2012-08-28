Greek-owned tanker hijacked off Togo coast - army

LOME, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Pirates hijacked a Greek-owned oil tanker with a crew of around 20 off the coast of Togo on Tuesday, the West African state’s armed forces said, the latest in a spate of attacks on shipping in the Gulf of Guinea.

Army head of staff Atcha Titikpina told a conference in the capital Lome that Togolese forces were trying to locate the tanker after they were informed of the attack in the early hours of Tuesday.