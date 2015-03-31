FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Toho Gas to buy LNG from Malaysia's Petronas
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 31, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Toho Gas to buy LNG from Malaysia's Petronas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s third-biggest city-gas supplier, Toho Gas Co, said on Tuesday it signed a basic agreement with a wholly-owned unit of Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The company is set to accept seven to nine LNG cargoes a year during the 10-year contract starting in April 2017, it said in a statement. The prices will be linked to crude and U.S. Henry Hub prices, with an option to change the destination on condition of obtaining the seller’s prior consent, it added. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.