Toho Titanium to raise $171 mln via share issue
March 28, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 6 years ago

Toho Titanium to raise $171 mln via share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toho Titanium Co said on Tuesday it will raise up to 14.2 billion yen ($171 million) through issuing up to 10.5 million new shares, equivalent to 17 percent of its outstanding shares.

The titanium metal smelter will issue 10 million shares to JX Holdings Inc and the rest to Nippon Steel Corp . It said most of the new funds raised will be used for debt payments, and the remainder will be use to boost production capacity at its factory in Yahata, Fukuoka, in southern Japan. ($1 = 83.1400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)

