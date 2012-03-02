UPDATE 2-Tohoku Elec launches first Japan power co bonds since Fukushima

* Tohoku bond sale attracts strong demand

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Tohoku Electric Power launched a larger-than-expected 60 billion yen ($741 million) in bonds on Friday, ending a drought in bond issuance by Japanese nuclear plant operators since the Fukushima crisis nearly a year ago.

The launch by Tohoku, the power company covering much of the area devastated by an earthquake and tsunami on March 11 last year, is likely to open doors for other utilities despite some investor caution on investing in utility bonds.

The success of Tohoku’s bond sale boosted share prices of Tohoku and other power companies, which are smarting from rising costs of oil and natural gas as their nuclear plants go offline because of public concern about their safety after Fukushima.

Yet Tohoku had to pay a hefty spread, about 10 times more than they used to before the crisis, and analysts say power companies’ road to return to the market remains rocky given uncertainty on their businesses, including the country’s policy on nuclear policy.

Before the nuclear accident, power company bonds were considered as benchmark in corporate bonds, accounting for more than 20 percent of Japan’s corporate bond market.

“Power companies could have issued bonds earlier but the problem was they didn’t want to pay high spreads investors were looking for. They just needed to recognise that their condition now is not the same as before,” said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

Tohoku issued 50 billion yen of five-year bonds and 10 billion yen of 10-year bonds, more than double the size that had been flagged by a company source late last month, in a sign of strong investor demand.

The spread was on the tighter side of expectations, with both tranches offered at a yield of 55 basis points, or 0.55 percentage point, above the benchmark Japanese government bond yield.

Market participants told Reuters on Monday that investors would be attracted by a spread of 53-58 basis points for the five-year bond and 55-59 basis points for the 10-year bond.

Still, the spread was way above a spread of 5 to 10 basis points power companies typically paid to investors before the devastating nuclear accident.

PROFITS SQUEEZED

Their profits have been squeezed as they have been using more fossil fuels with Kansai Electric Power, the country’s second largest after Fukushima operator Tokyo Electric Power Co, forecasting a record operating loss of 245 billion yen in the year to March.

Other power companies like Kansai are likely to tap the market as a total of about 1.5 trillion yen ($19.35 billion) worth of bonds issued by nine major electric power companies, including Tepco and Kansai Electric, are due to mature in the financial year starting on April 1.

“I expect other power companies to return to the market,” said Takayuki Atake, chief credit analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Power companies are also in need of cash to buy fossil fuels as all nuclear plants look set to go offline.

Trade Minister Yukio Edano said this week none of the country’s 54 reactors may be running this summer when electricity demand peaks.

“I think the success of today’s bond sales is positive for all the power companies as this would ease pains on fund raising,” said a credit analyst at a major Japanese brokerage, who declined to be identified because relations between his firm and power companies.

Shares in Tohoku Electric Power rose 4.5 percent, briefly hitting a five-month high on Friday, while Tokyo Electric Power shares rose 4.9 percent.

“Of course, this could means their debt will rise, but when you are at sea, you’ve got to either sail or sink,” said the credit analyst.