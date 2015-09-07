FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dover to buy Tokheim's fuel dispenser unit for 425 mln euros
September 7, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

Dover to buy Tokheim's fuel dispenser unit for 425 mln euros

Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate Dover Corp said Monday it has agreed to buy part of French petrol station equipment provider Tokheim Group’s businesses for 425 million euros ($473.58 million) to expand its fluids division.

Dover would buy Tokheim’s fuel dispenser and systems business, but its sales and service units are not part of the transaction, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Dover expects the deal to add about 7 cents to continuing earnings per share in 2016. The deal is expected to close early next year.

$1 = 0.8974 euros Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski

