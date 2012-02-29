RLPC-Tokheim in talks over debt refinancing

* Cognetas in talks with existing and new lenders

* 265 mln euros of debt to refinance by end of year

* Fresh equity injection on the cards -bankers

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - European private equity firm Cognetas is holding talks to refinance looming debt of its French petrol station equipment provider Tokheim after last year’s failed sale, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Cognetas was forced to look at its options for dealing with Tokheim’s debt maturities after it stopped the sale of the company in December, when offers from potential buyers failed to meet its 400 million euro price expectations.

Cognetas bought Tokheim in 2005 for around 250 million euros ($334.43 million).

Tokheim has approximately 265 million euros of debt, some of it matures as early as December 2012.

The buyout house is talking to around nine banks on the refinancing but will have to pay up for a new deal as margins on its existing senior debt, arranged in 2007, range between 200 to 250 basis points (bps). Current market levels on leverage loans range between 500 to 550 bps.

Cognetas declined to comment.

It is likely that the refinancing will be structured as all-senior loans, removing its existing second lien tranche which is more costly for companies. Cognetas could inject some fresh equity into the company as well, bankers said.

Tokheim may not get support from all of its current lenders, which includes BNP Paribas, Bank of Ireland, GE Capital Markets and Natixis, as banks take a more cautious approach on lending to non-core clients as they seek to reduce balance sheet exposure and shore up capital ratios, the bankers added.

Tokheim is speaking to other banks which got approval last year to back bids for the company’s buyout, before the sale process fell through. These banks included HSBC, UniCredit, Lloyds, IKB Deutsche Industriebank , Credit Agricole and Commerzbank.

Tokheim forms part of the large number of companies facing looming debt maturities.

Some companies are dealing with maturing debt by amending and extending, which can be easier than a new debt refinancing. Tokheim considered an amend and extend but some of its lenders were not in favour of this, in part due to reservations about continued lending to the company, bankers said.