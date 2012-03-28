FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tokio Marine unit to suspend sale of variable annuities
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 6 years

Tokio Marine unit to suspend sale of variable annuities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Tokio Marine Holdings said on Wednesday a unit will suspend sales of variable annuities products as weak markets have made it increasingly difficult to match returns promised to clients.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Financial Life Insurance will suspend sales of its insurance products on July 1. The unit started operations in 1996.

Variable annuity policies, which guarantee a minimum payout and then an additional payout based on investment returns, were popular in Japan when Tokio Marine and others started offering them in the late 1990s after years of ultra-low interest rates.

But with the onset of the global financial crisis, the guarantees became a heavy drag on insurance companies.

Foreign players, including Hartford, Allianz , Prudential Plc subsidiary PCA Life, have also stopped selling variable annuity policies in Japan. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Ed Lane)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.