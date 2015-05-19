CORRECTED-BRIEF-MS&AD Insurance expected to report 46 pct net profit jump for year ended March 31 - Nikkei

(Corrects headline to say MS&AD Insurance, not Tokio Marine, expected to report 46 pct net profit jump for year ended March 31) May 19 (Reuters) - Nikkei: * MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings is expected to report a 46% net profit jump to 136 billion yen for year ended March 31 - Nikkei * Tokio Marine is expected to post a roughly 30% surge in net profit to around 250 billion yen for year ended March 31 - Nikkei * Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings for year ended March 31 appears to have managed net profit of around 55 billion yen, up roughly 25% - Nikkei * Source text: (s.nikkei.com/1LeEhuH) *