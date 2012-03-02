FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2012 / 8:43 AM / in 6 years

Japan govt to take majority stake in Tepco -Asahi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is set to take a majority stake in Tokyo Electric Power Co in return for injecting 1 trillion yen ($12.4 billion) in taxpayer funds, a more aggressive plan than recent talk of the government just having veto rights over board decisions, the Asahi newspaper said on Friday.

The government and Tepco, the operator of the tsunami-struck Fukushima nuclear plant, have been fighting over how much say the government will have in the utility’s management in exchange for what would be one of the world’s biggest bailouts outside the banking sector. ($1 = 80.9800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka and Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

