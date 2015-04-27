Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron give up merger plan due to regulatory snag

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electron Ltd and Applied Materials Inc said on Monday they have agreed to give up their plans to merge in a deal that was set to be worth more than $10 billion, citing differences in views with U.S. antitrust regulators.

U.S.-based Applied Materials, the world’s largest chipmaking equipment maker, had agreed in September 2013 to buy Tokyo Electron in an all-stock deal.

Applied Materials said no termination fee would be payable by either party. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)