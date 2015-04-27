FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron merger cancellation 'preserves competition' -U.S. DOJ
April 27, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron merger cancellation 'preserves competition' -U.S. DOJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc. and Tokyo Electron Ltd abandoned their merger plans after the U.S. Department of Justice informed the companies that their remedy proposal failed to resolve competitive concerns, the department said on Monday.

“The companies’ decision to abandon this merger preserves competition for semiconductor manufacturing equipment,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Renata Hesse in a statement released after the companies formally scrapped the merger.

“The proposed remedy would not have replaced the competition eliminated by the merger, particularly with respect to the development of equipment for next-generation semiconductors.” (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

