Tokyo Electron to buy U.S. Nexx Systems for $206 mln
March 16, 2012

Tokyo Electron to buy U.S. Nexx Systems for $206 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s Tokyo Electron Ltd said on Friday it will buy Massachussetts-based wafer processing equipment maker Nexx Systems Inc for $206 million, to give it more firepower to build equipment for smaller and more powerful chips.

Tokyo Electron and rival Applied Materials Inc are racing to develop machines geared to pack more power on smaller slivers of silicon to meet demand for thin and power-efficient tablet computers and smartphones.

Tokyo Electron, the world’s No.2 maker of equipment used to process silicon wafers into semiconductors, earlier this month announced a 22.5 billion yen ($270 million) acquisition of Oerlikon Solar, a thin-film solar cell equipment making unit of Swiss conglomerate Oerlikon Corp AG.

